Denver sheriff's deputy allegedly admits he helped felon escape jail

A Denver sheriff's deputy reportedly told co-workers that he helped a felon escape the downtown jail because he had been threatened and had been told there was a contract out on him and his family, according to court records.

Deputy Matthew Andrews faces felony charges that he aided in Sunday night's escape of Felix Trujillo, who spent three days on the run after walking out of the jail in a sheriff's deputy's baseball cap and jacket.

An arrest affidavit released Thursday said surveillance video showed Andrews and Trujillo walking away from the jail together Sunday night.

Trujillo surrendered Wednesday after police received a call from a third party who said Trujillo wanted to turn himself in. Police arrested him without incident. Trujillo was in court Thursday morning but remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

The court records show Trujillo faces escape and kidnapping charges. He was awaiting sentencing on aggravated robbery charges when he fled.

On Wednesday, police said Marilyn Reeves, 47, also had been arrested on charges of aiding an escape. An arrest warrant affidavit said Reeves told police Trujillo is a close friend of her son. She allegedly said Trujillo had stayed at her home Sunday night, the affidavit said.

Police Cmdr. Ron Saunier said Wednesday there could be more arrests as police investigate who helped Trujillo while he was at large.

According to the court records, Andrews said he received a phone call from an unknown person demanding he help Trujillo escape to spare himself and his family. After Andrews dropped Trujillo off, he returned to the jail, where he was found crying.

Sheriff Department spokesman Maj. Frank Gale said investigators are still trying to determine whether others inside the jail were involved or violated policy. "The scope of the investigation is big," he said.

Undersheriff Gary Wilson has said the department is reviewing its policies and training to make sure such a situation doesn't occur again.

Andrews, a two-year-veteran of the agency who worked general security duties at the jail, is on paid leave.