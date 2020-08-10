At least 10 injured in Denver park drive-by shooting, police say

Denver Police say at least 10 people were injured after what appeared to be a drive-by shooting during a family gathering at a park on Sunday.

Nine people were shot and another victim suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car that was "attempting to flee the scene," according to police.

At least 10 people are now being treated at Denver Health after the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Byers Place early Sunday evening, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed to Fox News, although Denver Health is still evaluating to see if that there are more victims connected to the incident.

CHICAGO ROCKED BY WIDESPREAD LOOTING CAUGHT ON VIDEO AFTER POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

As of Monday morning, none of the victims are considered to be in critical condition, Denver Health said.

Authorities responded to the incident shortly after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired in the area around 4:30 p.m., Denver Police told Fox News, adding that a family-type of gathering appeared to be taking place at the time.

“It sounds like it was just a family gathering,” Denver police spokesman Tyrone Campbell told the Post. “The parties in the park, based on our information, have absolutely no culpability in this at all. They are considered victims.”

After the gunfire, lawn chairs were seen overturned while food and drinks were still sitting on picnic tables, according to the Post. Witnesses also told the outlet that after they overheard the gunfire they saw people fleeing the area.

Another witness told FOX31 that he saw two people going into an ambulance including one person who appeared to have been shot in both legs.

"We are going to ask everybody that has information to come forward,” Campbell told FOX31. “Right now, we have investigators that are going to be on scene, who are going to be looking for people that saw something, people that heard something.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at (720) 913-7867.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP