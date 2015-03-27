DeGraw cancels more dates but sets return concert

Singer Gavin DeGraw has canceled several more concerts so he can recover from injuries suffered in a street attack, but plans to be back performing by Aug. 24.

A statement sent out by his representative on Thursday said doctors had advised DeGraw to take more time to recover after being beaten up Sunday by an unknown group of men in New York City. He was hospitalized and sustained a concussion, broken nose, facial cuts and other injuries in the assault; police are still investigating and DeGraw has said he doesn't remember much about it.

The cancelations include dates in Nashville, Chicago and Toronto. However, he will resume his tour with Train and Maroon 5 on Aug. 24 in Columbia, Md.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter's hits include "Chariot" and "I Don't Want to Be."

http://www.gavindegraw.com