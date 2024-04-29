Dead baby discovered at University of Tampa in Florida

An abandoned, dead baby was found near a freshman dorm at University of Tampa's campus on Sunday, police said.

Tampa police officers found the child's body at the school's 401 W Kennedy Boulevard campus, the department said in a press release. A spokesperson said there was "no threat to the public."

"The circumstances surrounding the baby's death are under investigation," the spokesperson said.

The university told students via the text alert system that there was "currently an active TPD investigation in the McKay Hall area," telling students to "avoid the marked areas," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

"There is no danger to the university community," the alert said.

McKay Hall is situated in the center of the Florida school's campus and houses 160 first-year students, according to the University of Tampa website.

Video from late Sunday night showed the department's forensics teams near the dorm, Fox 13 reported.

The University of Tampa did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for comment.