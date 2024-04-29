Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Dead baby discovered at University of Tampa in Florida

Tampa Police said that the baby's cause of death was still under investigation.

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Dead baby found on campus at University of Tampa Video

Dead baby found on campus at University of Tampa

Tampa Police are investigating after a baby was found dead near a dorm building on campus at the University of Tampa.(Credit: FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

An abandoned, dead baby was found near a freshman dorm at University of Tampa's campus on Sunday, police said. 

Tampa police officers found the child's body at the school's 401 W Kennedy Boulevard campus, the department said in a press release. A spokesperson said there was "no threat to the public."

"The circumstances surrounding the baby's death are under investigation," the spokesperson said.

FLORIDA WOMAN STABS MAN IN WILD WAWA RAMPAGE, BEFORE THREATENING EMPLOYEES AND SMASHING COMPUTERS: POLICE

Tampa Police responding to University of Tampa campus on April 28

Tampa Police could be seen on the University of Tampa campus near McKay Hall on Sunday, April 28. (Fox 13)

The university told students via the text alert system that there was "currently an active TPD investigation in the McKay Hall area," telling students to "avoid the marked areas," according to the Tampa Bay Times

"There is no danger to the university community," the alert said. 

STUDENT ACCUSED OF VICIOUSLY BEATING AIDE IN VIRAL VIDEO BLAMES SCHOOL IN NEW LAWSUIT: 'TICKING TIME BOMB'

University of Tampa

University of Tampa students were told that Tampa Police were conducting an investigation in the area of McKay Hall, a freshman dorm housing about 160 students, around midnight on Sunday. (Fox 13)

McKay Hall  is situated in the center of the Florida school's campus and houses 160 first-year students, according to the University of Tampa website. 

FLORIDA UNIVERSITIES: WHERE ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE MEETS ATHLETIC PROWESS

Tampa Police cruiser

Tampa Police said that the baby's cause of death is still under investigation. (fox 13)

Video from late Sunday night showed the department's forensics teams near the dorm, Fox 13 reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The University of Tampa did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for comment. 

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.