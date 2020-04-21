De Blasio wants 'greatest of all parades' for health care workers once coronavirus is beaten

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed Tuesday that the Big Apple will host the “greatest of all parades” to honor its health care workers and first responders once the coronavirus outbreak is over.

De Blasio did not give a specific date for the event, but his announcement came a day after he shelved several popular New York City parades scheduled for June over concerns about the potential spread of the coronavirus.

“It was no fun to have to tell you that May events had to be canceled and then June events had to be canceled, including some of the events we love the most each year, we cherish, we look forward to... it just isn’t time for them yet, there are still too many unknowns, there are too many threats,” the mayor said Tuesday.

Yet he noted that “the day is coming when I am going to be able to tell you we can gather again... in fact we will be having the concerts and the street fairs and the parades again.

“When that day comes that we can restart the vibrant beautiful life of this city again, the first thing we will do is we will have a ticker-tape parade down the canyon of heroes for our health care workers and our first responders. We will honor those who saved us,” De Blasio said.

“The first thing we will do before we think about anything else is we will take a time as only as New York City can do to throw the biggest, best parade to honor these heroes -- and many, many great heroes have gone down that canyon to be appreciated and loved by millions of New Yorkers,” he continued. “But I think this will be the greatest of all the parades because this one will speak to the rebirth of New York City.”

De Blasio said in the meantime, the health care workers and first responders "are fighting right now and they have to keep fighting and we have to keep supporting them and showing them our love and appreciation.”

New York, as of Tuesday, has 253,400 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 18,653 deaths, statistics show.