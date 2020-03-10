DC sniper Lee Malvo gets married in prison

Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in a Virginia prison for his role in a 2002 sniper spree that left 10 people dead in the Washington, D.C., area, got married earlier this month.

The ceremony between Malvo, 35, and an unidentified woman took place at Red Onion State Prison, said Carmeta Albarus, who has served as an adviser and mentor for Malvo.

“Over the past 17 years, he has grown despite his conditions of confinement,” she said in a phone interview. “He has grown into an adult, and has found love with a wonderful young lady. ... It was a beautiful ceremony.”

Malvo and mastermind John Allen Muhammad randomly killed 10 people and injured three others during a three-week rampage in October 2002. They were arrested near Frederick, Md., after an intense search that gripped the nation and the world.

Malvo was 17 when the killings occurred. Muhammad was executed in 2009, and Malvo was sentenced to life in prison.

As a result of a state law enacted this year that gives those who committed crimes when they were under 18 the chance to seek parole after 20 years, Malvo is eligible for release in 2024.

The change came as he was in the middle of an appeal to the Supreme Court to have his life sentence rescinded. He later dropped the appeal.

Even if he is released from prison in Virginia, he was also sentenced to life in prison in Maryland.

Marriages in Virginia prisons are highly regulated. In addition to limits on the numbers of guests and items that can be brought inside the prison, the weeding “shall not result in the granting of any special privileges for the consummation of the marriage following the ceremony or thereafter," according to the state Department of Corrections.