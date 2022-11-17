DC police seeking teen gunman after 2 people shot aboard city bus near prep school

A teen suspect remains at large in Washington, D.C., after two people were shot aboard a city bus across the street from a school early Thursday, authorities said.

The shootings happened around 8 a.m. aboard the metro bus in the 800 block of Yuma Street, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said. The scene is across the street from the KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory school.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black coat with holes in the front, and camo pants, police said. He is approximately 17 years old, standing 4-foot-5-to 5 feet tall, with a thin build.

Police said an argument between two passengers sparked the shooting, FOX5 DC reported.

One passenger pulled out a gun and fired, striking the other passenger, and then a ricochet struck a female juvenile, according to authorities.

Police said the two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The preparatory school said several of its students were on the bus at the time of the shooting but were not injured, the outlet reported. School officials said they were in contact with police and did not need to initiate an alert status.

Police advised the public not to approach the suspect and to instead call 911.