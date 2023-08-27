Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

DC police arrest teen accused of committing 10 armed carjackings, robberies in overnight crime spree

The teen carried out multiple crimes across Southeast and Northeast D.C., police said

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A 16-year-old was arrested Friday for allegedly committing a series of armed carjackings and robberies over the span of just a few hours in the D.C. area.  

D.C.’s Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C. was arrested Friday and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery along with kidnapping, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. 

DC Police Department's SUV

DC Police Department (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Police said the suspect committed three armed carjackings between 2:44 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. in Southeast, D.C. 

The suspect committed an armed robbery and kidnapping just after 10 p.m. later that evening, police said. 

Then, between 4:32 a.m. and 5:20 a.m. the following morning, the suspect allegedly committed six more armed robberies in the Southeast and Northeast, police said. 

Though spread out between Wednesday and Thursday, the crime spree was approximately three hours in total. 

Police did not release additional details about the suspect’s identity and the case remains under investigation. 

Carjackings remain a pervasive problem in the D.C. area and the perpetrators are increasingly juveniles. Last week, a 12-year-old boy was arrested in connection with an armed carjacking at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street in Southeast D.C. 

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

