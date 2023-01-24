Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

DC-area shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail shortly after arrest: police

Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, was released the same day he was taken into police custody in Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C., authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Senior forensic examiner explains the collection of evidence in Idaho student murders case Video

Senior forensic examiner explains the collection of evidence in Idaho student murders case

Senior Digital Forensic Examiner Giovanni Masucci joins 'Crime Stories with Nancy Grace' on Fox Nation to discuss the evidence and data collection in the Idaho student murders case.

A shooting suspect is being sought after he was mistakenly released from a Virginia jail hours after his arrest. 

Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting on Jan. 15 in Alexandria. The 22-year-old man who was shot had multiple injuries but was expected to survive, the Alexandria Police Department said. 

CONFEDERATE GENERAL'S REMAINS MOVED TO VA HOMETOWN

Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, was released from a Virginia jail by mistake after being arrested for allegedly shooting someone days earlier. 

Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, was released from a Virginia jail by mistake after being arrested for allegedly shooting someone days earlier.  (Alexandria Police Department )

On Jan. 20, Morris was arrested by the police with help from the U.S. Marshals Service. 

He was taken to the Prince George's County jail on an open warrant for a malicious wounding charge, FOX DC reported. 

However, he was released that same day just an hour after arriving at the facility, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is being sought by several law enforcement agencies. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.