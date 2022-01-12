Florida man, ‘covered in flames,’ dies in parking lot of Daytona Beach police headquarters

A 55-year-old man died in Florida Wednesday morning after driving a van into the parking lot of the Daytona Beach Police Department headquarters and then running out of the vehicle "covered in flames," investigators say.

The incident involving the Lake City man unfolded around 2 a.m. local time and remains under investigation.

In a statement, Daytona Beach Police said a gray 2003 Ford van "pulled into the parking lot near the front lobby entrance" of its headquarters and "flames were seen coming from the van by the officers on scene."

MIAMI COUPLE ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF TORTURING MAN AT THE VILLAGES FOR 3 DAYS

"The adult male driving the van then ran out of the vehicle covered in flames," the statement continued. "He collapsed in the parking lot around 5 feet away from the van and passed away on scene shortly afterward."

Responding firefighters then extinguished the blaze. An image released by police showed burn marks on the pavement outside the police building.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not clear at this point what caused the fire, but the initial investigation indicates it was not due to a mechanical issue inside the van," the Daytona Beach Police Department also said.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of his next of kin.