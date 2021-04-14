Daunte Wright shooting protests: More rioting, unrest as demonstrations spread further

Crowds protesting the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright gathered once again in cities across America on Tuesday night, chanting his name from coast to coast.

The demonstrations turned violent and unruly in places like Brooklyn Center, Minnesota -- where the 20-year-old Black man was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop – and in Portland, Oregon, where a police union building was set ablaze.

But protests in large cities like Dallas and Philadelphia remained peaceful.

Here is now Americans are continuing to react to the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Minnesota police made more than 60 arrests for rioting and other offenses during protests over Wright's death on Tuesday night in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis.

"It is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated if you choose to do criminal activity and destroy property and throw objects and make it unsafe for people to come and exercise their First Amendment rights," Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said in a news conference early Wednesday morning.

Some of the rioters had thrown projectiles, including bricks and bottles, at officers, police said.

Fox News reporter Mike Tobin said the makeup of protesters changed vastly on Tuesday night - and some identified as Antifa.

Police used flash-bang grenades and riot gas as some protesters shook the fence that was erected around the police station and at least one neighbor who lived in a nearby apartment complained the riot gas was seeping into her home, according to the Star Tribune.

Portland, Ore.

Police in this Oregon city declared a riot for the second night in a row Tuesday after a demonstration involving about 100 people turned unruly.

The crowd first gathered near a park, then "blocked traffic and had several support vehicles with them and people began shooting fireworks into the air" while marching to the Portland Police Association building, according to a statement released Wednesday morning by police.

The Portland Police Bureau says someone from the group then set fire to a garbage can placed "directly next to the building". Police, in response, ordered them "to stop their criminal activity or be subject to arrest and force."

"Someone in the crowd used an unknown accelerant on the wooden framing around a door of the building, then lit it on fire," the statement continued. "Incident command declared a riot due to the criminal activity and danger the fires were posing to the neighborhood."

Police say Portland Fire & Rescue put out the blazes and they made one arson arrest stemming from the incident. The crowd then dispersed.

Columbus, Ohio

More than 100 people marched through Columbus on Tuesday night to protest Wright’s death and the fatal police shooting of Miles Jackson, a 27-year-old Black man who was killed Monday following what investigators described as an "exchange of gunfire" inside a local hospital, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

During the demonstrations, Columbus police used pepper spray to disperse a group that broke into its headquarters, the newspaper reported.

Police on Wednesday disclosed the arrest of a 20-year-old man who allegedly was among those who entered the building. Hunter Mattin is accused of striking an officer in the chest and face with a wood club, FOX28 Columbus reported, citing court documents. The officer, who suffered a cut lip, is the son of former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman, it added.

"We share the frustrations over police killings of unarmed Black men, and we support nonviolent protests," the city’s mayor, Andrew Ginther, wrote on Twitter. "That does not include breaking into public buildings or violence against officers. Let me be clear: Violence and destruction will not be tolerated."

Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento Police are investigating three reports of vandalism this morning after protesters gathered in the city last night. The crowd numbered in the dozens, FOX40 reports, and no arrests have been made.

"Demonstrators have moved objects into the path of officers to prevent them from following," Sacramento Police tweeted. "There has been a report of vandalism to a bus stop and some people have taken poles from a construction site."

Dallas, Texas

A group of about a few dozen people rallied outside the Dallas Police Department headquarters before marching around the city, according to FOX4.

Speakers at the event addressed a crowd and reportedly made calls to divert funding for police toward community services. One speaker, LeSandra Scott, is the mother of Marvin Scott, whom FOX4 says died last month in Collin County while in police custody.

"I know exactly how his mom feels. Horrible, shocked," she said, referencing Wright’s family.

Videos posted on Twitter later showed a crowd chanting "we burn s--- down!" and "silence is violence, why the f--- are you quiet?" at customers eating outside at a restaurant. One protester appeared to kick drinks off an abandoned table.

In other clips of the same group, two men appear to be holding automatic rifles.

Philadelphia, Pa.

Several hundred people marched through Philadelphia on Tuesday night to protest Wright’s death.

"If you have a conscience, I think you should come and protest," one demonstrator told FOX29. "The Black man should not have been shot. There is absolutely no logic behind it and it’s just gut-wrenching to see it over and over again."

In a video of the crowd marching, demonstrators could be heard chanting "Justice for? Daunte Wright!"