Daniel Penny jurors tell judge they can't agree on top charge in subway chokehold case

NEW YORK – Jurors on the Daniel Penny chokehold trial returned to deliberations for a fourth day Friday for just an hour before telling the court they could not come to an agreement on the top charge, manslaughter, as they weigh the fate of a 26-year-old Marine veteran and architecture student accused of killing a mentally ill homeless man who threatened to kill people on a Manhattan subway car.

Around 11 a.m., the jurors sent a note to the court stating, "We the jury request instructions from Judge [Maxwell] Wiley. At this time, we are unable to come to a unanimous vote on court 1 – manslaughter in the second degree."

The charge requires prosecutors to prove that Penny acted with recklessness when he grabbed Jordan Neely in a chokehold. Neely had barged onto the train while high on drugs, threatening to kill passengers during a psychotic episode, according to trial testimony.

DANIEL PENNY TRIAL: JURORS ASKED TO SEE KEY EVIDENCE AGAIN DURING DELIBERATIONS

"In this case, I think that they can't move on to count 2 unless they find the defendant not guilty of count 1," Wiley told attorneys for both sides, despite protests from the prosecution. "I have to at least try to ask the jury to find a verdict on count 1."

Count two is a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide, which carries a maximum punishment of four years in prison.

He then brought up new instructions and gave the attorneys time to review.

Neely was a 30-year-old with schizophrenia who told straphangers that someone was going to "die today" and that he didn't care about going to prison for life. Penny grabbed him from behind in a chokehold to stop the outburst.

Neely later died. He had an active arrest warrant at the time. He was high on K2, a synthetic marijuana drug that functions as a stimulant, and his lengthy criminal record included a 2021 assault on a 67-year-old woman at another subway station.

MANHATTAN DA'S DOWNPLAYING OF DANIEL PENNY'S POTENTIAL PUNISHMENT ‘IMPROPER AND MISLEADING’: DEFENSE

Penny remained at the scene and spoke with responding officers. He also agreed to speak with NYPD detectives at the Fifth Precinct building.

"He was talking gibberish ... but these guys are pushing people in front of trains and stuff," he told investigators. There were more than 20 subway shoves in the year before Penny's encounter with Neely.

Just three days earlier, a straphanger had been stabbed with an ice pick on a J train, according to reports from the time . It was about a month after a PBS reporter got sucker punched on a No. 4 train. There was a shove a week before that, and the victim hit the side of a moving R train and survived .

In that climate of fear, witnesses said they were terrified by Neely, who shouted death threats at them.

Witness Ivette Rosario, a 19-year-old student, testified that Neely shouted someone would "die that day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penny faces a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison if convicted on the more serious charge.