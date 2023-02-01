Dangerous weather to impact travel from Plains to Tennessee Valley

A major ice storm is still underway from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.

1 DEAD IN TEXAS, MORE FLIGHT CANCELLED AS NATIONWIDE ICE STORM RAGES ON

This is a very dangerous event that will cripple travel and bring widespread power outages.

People are urged to stay off the roads and listen to their local officials for guidance and safety.

On the warmer side of this storm, heavy rain and flash flooding will be the biggest concern for the Gulf Coast and Southeast through Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the next round of arctic air will bring the coldest air in years to parts of New England this weekend.