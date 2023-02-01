Expand / Collapse search
Published

Dangerous weather to impact travel from Plains to Tennessee Valley

Rain, flash floods will affect Southeast, Gulf Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

A major ice storm is still underway from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.   

1 DEAD IN TEXAS, MORE FLIGHT CANCELLED AS NATIONWIDE ICE STORM RAGES ON

This is a very dangerous event that will cripple travel and bring widespread power outages.  

Ice still to come across the U.S. through Thursday

Ice still to come across the U.S. through Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

People are urged to stay off the roads and listen to their local officials for guidance and safety.  

The futuretrack in the Gulf Coast, Southeast

The futuretrack in the Gulf Coast, Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

On the warmer side of this storm, heavy rain and flash flooding will be the biggest concern for the Gulf Coast and Southeast through Thursday. 

New England will experience some of the coldest wind chills in years

New England will experience some of the coldest wind chills in years (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the next round of arctic air will bring the coldest air in years to parts of New England this weekend. 

