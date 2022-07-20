Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Dangerous US heat impacts millions of Americans

Temperatures will exceed 100 degrees for many big cities

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Dangerous US heat impacts millions of Americans

Dangerous heat continues to grab headlines from the South-Central U.S. to the Northeast.  

HERE ARE THE HEALTH RISKS OF EXTREME HEAT

Some 100 million people are under a heat advisory on Wednesday.  

Heat alerts through Thursday in the Northeast

Heat alerts through Thursday in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be over 100 degrees for many big cities, with plenty of humidity making it feel much worse. 

Potential record high temperatures in the South on Wednesday

Potential record high temperatures in the South on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front slices through the hot, humid air mass over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

The rain forecast in the Southwest

The rain forecast in the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

More rain is forecast with the possibility of flooding across the Southwest and southern Rockies, as the summer monsoon season continues. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.