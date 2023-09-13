Danelo Cavalcante manhunt: Armed killer still believed to be in rural Pennsylvania as schools remain closed

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante is believed to still be within a search perimeter in a rural area of Pennsylvania, authorities said late Tuesday, as the manhunt for the armed prison escapee forced an entire school district to close for the second straight day Wednesday.

Heavily armed police swarmed South Coventry Township and told residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors and secure their vehicles. Cavalcante is likely within an area around Routes 23 and 100, Fairview and Nantmeal Roads, and Iron Bridge and County Park Roads, Pennsylvania State Police said as the hunt for the escapee nears the two-week mark.

"Residents should secure buildings, property and vehicles. Report sightings or related activity immediately to 911," state police said.

As the hunt for Cavalcante grows, the Owen J. Roberts School District announced late Tuesday that all schools and offices in the school district will be closed again on Wednesday.

"Based on our conversations with state and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to close all schools and offices in our district tomorrow, 9/13," the district wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens vowed Tuesday to "hunt until we find" Cavalcante, but also cautioned that it will take a "long time" to methodically search the entire area.

Cavalcante, 34, is believed to be shirtless and wearing blue pants. Police said he stole a pair of work boots from a porch late Monday. He also stole a .22-caliber rifle with a scope and ammunition from an open garage before fleeing when the homeowner, who was in the garage, drew a pistol and shot at him several times.

Authorities said they have no reason to believe Cavalcante was injured by the gunfire. Officials say that he is being considered armed and "extremely dangerous."

Cavalcante broke out of a Chester County facility Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he killed her to stop her from telling police that he was wanted for a slaying in Brazil, his home country.

Officials released video of Cavalcante's escape last week, showing the convicted killer crab-walking up a wall. Officials say he then pushed through razor wire, ran across the roof, scaled another fence and pushed through more razor wire before leaving the prison.

Authorities have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

