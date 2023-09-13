Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Manhunt

Danelo Cavalcante manhunt: Armed killer still believed to be in rural Pennsylvania as schools remain closed

Owen J. Roberts School District closes as armed killer Danelo Cavalcante remains on the run in Pennsylvania

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Armed and dangerous: Pennsylvania escaped killer now has rifle in possession Video

Armed and dangerous: Pennsylvania escaped killer now has rifle in possession

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy reports on the manhunt of escaped convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante on 'Special Report.'

Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante is believed to still be within a search perimeter in a rural area of Pennsylvania, authorities said late Tuesday, as the manhunt for the armed prison escapee forced an entire school district to close for the second straight day Wednesday.

Heavily armed police swarmed South Coventry Township and told residents to stay vigilant, lock their doors and secure their vehicles. Cavalcante is likely within an area around Routes 23 and 100, Fairview and Nantmeal Roads, and Iron Bridge and County Park Roads, Pennsylvania State Police said as the hunt for the escapee nears the two-week mark.

"Residents should secure buildings, property and vehicles. Report sightings or related activity immediately to 911," state police said.

As the hunt for Cavalcante grows, the Owen J. Roberts School District announced late Tuesday that all schools and offices in the school district will be closed again on Wednesday.

ESCAPED KILLER SHOT AT BY PENNSYLVANIA HOMEOWNER WHILE ON THE RUN, POLICE SAY

Danelo Cavalcante clean-shaven

Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped convicted killer, was spotted clean-shaven near Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night. Police say Cavalcante is now believed to be shirtless, armed and in an area near South Coventry Township. (Pennsylvania State Police)

"Based on our conversations with state and local law enforcement, we have made the decision to close all schools and offices in our district tomorrow, 9/13," the district wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Law enforcement officers

Law enforcement officers gathered Tuesday as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continued in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens vowed Tuesday to "hunt until we find" Cavalcante, but also cautioned that it will take a "long time" to methodically search the entire area.

Cavalcante, 34, is believed to be shirtless and wearing blue pants. Police said he stole a pair of work boots from a porch late Monday. He also stole a .22-caliber rifle with a scope and ammunition from an open garage before fleeing when the homeowner, who was in the garage, drew a pistol and shot at him several times.

Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante

Danelo Cavalcante's whereabouts are unknown Friday following his prison escape yesterday morning in Pennsylvania. (West Chester Police Department)

Authorities said they have no reason to believe Cavalcante was injured by the gunfire. Officials say that he is being considered armed and "extremely dangerous."

PENNSYLVANIA POLICE PROVIDE NEW INFO AMID MANHUNT FOR FUGITIVE DANELO CAVALCANTE: 'HE IS ARMED'

Cavalcante broke out of a Chester County facility Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he killed her to stop her from telling police that he was wanted for a slaying in Brazil, his home country.

Authorities still searching for convicted murderer in Pennsylvania Video

Officials released video of Cavalcante's escape last week, showing the convicted killer crab-walking up a wall. Officials say he then pushed through razor wire, ran across the roof, scaled another fence and pushed through more razor wire before leaving the prison.

Cavalcante wanted poster

Police increased the reward for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante to up to $25,000. (Pennsylvania State Police)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes and the Associated Press contributed to this report.