Damaging winds, brief tornado possible over South Florida and the Keys, forecasters warn

Damaging winds and a brief tornado are possible across South Florida and the Keys late Sunday through early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“Disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to move across the #FloridaKeys and South Florida later tonight through tomorrow morning, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms,” tweeted the National Weather Service Key West on Sunday.

TORNADO HITS FLORIDA COUNTY, DOWNING TREES AND POWER LINES

In a statement, the National Weather Service described the increasing potential “for a couple of thunderstorms capable of localized wind damage and/or a tornado,” late Sunday. “This will be as a cluster of storms likely moves in from the Gulf of Mexico and/or as other semi-discrete storms develop ahead of any such cluster."

Last week a tornado hit part of Madison County in northern Florida, downing trees and power lines.

