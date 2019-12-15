Expand / Collapse search
Damaged car leaks trail of stolen pot after striking police car: cops

By Jack Durschlag | Fox News
Thieves fleeing police in one of two Infiniti sedans involved in a marijuana shop robbery early Saturday morning in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif., hemorrhaged the stolen drug after hitting a responding patrol car, a report said.

The incident occurred at about 3:36 a.m. Police were responding to the burglar alarm and chased the damaged car throughout the city, a police report said.

As pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and police called off the chase due to safety concerns, The Modesto Bee reported. All six suspected thieves escaped and remain at large, police said.

Police believe the group may have burglarized other San Francisco Bay Area marijuana shops and described the getaway vehicles as a white newer model Infinity sedan as well as a dark-colored newer model Infiniti sedan, the Bee reported.

When officers responded to the alarm in the 900 block of Piner Place, they found the six suspects - all described as men in their mid-20s - dashing to sedans loaded with stolen marijuana, police reported.

One man drove over a sidewalk and crashed into a police vehicle, blocking the officer’s path while damaging the sedan and causing the packages of stolen pot to fall out as he fled, according to police.