Dallas police release photo of man who may have information about zoo's stolen monkeys

After the theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys, the death of an endangered vulture under "unusual" circumstances, and the escape of a clouded leopard from its intentionally compromised enclosure, the Dallas Police Department said Tuesday that it might finally have a lead in unraveling a series of bizarre events at the Dallas Zoo.

Police asked for the public's help in identifying a man they want to speak to "in regard to the two tamarin monkeys" that were taken from their enclosure.

The habitat for the tamarin monkeys "had been intentionally compromised" when care staff discovered that two of the animals were missing on Monday morning.

Tamarin monkeys, known for their long sweeping whiskers that resemble a mustache, would likely have stayed close to their home if they willingly left their enclosure, according to the zoo.

The theft came about three weeks after an opening was intentionally cut in the zoo's enclosure for langur monkeys, though none of the primates escaped in that case.

A clouded leopard named Nova also escaped from her enclosure earlier this month, setting off an hours-long search for the big cat. Nova was eventually found still on the zoo grounds.

An endangered vulture was also found dead under "unusual" circumstances on Jan. 22, prompting the zoo to add additional security cameras and increase security patrols at night.

The Dallas Zoo, which was founded in 1888, is home to more than 2,000 animals spread out across 106 acres.

Anyone with information can call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4509.