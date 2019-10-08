Dallas police name 3 suspects in killing of witness in Amber Guyger murder trial

Dallas police said Tuesday afternoon three suspects have been identified in the murder of Joshua Brown, a key witness in the Amber Guyger trial. Brown, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot about four miles from the apartment where Botham Jean was gunned down.

Guyer, a former police officer, was convicted last week of Jean's murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Brown, a Jacksonville, Fla., native, graduated from South Florida State College. Following college, he managed Airbnb units in California and Georgia and was worked to get a similar business off the ground in Dallas. He had three children - a 6-year-old and two toddlers.

