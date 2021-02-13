Dallas police officer struck and killed by suspected drunk driver

A Dallas police officer was struck by an allegedly drunk driver and killed early Saturday morning as he stood blocking the scene of a prior accident on the freeway, the Dallas Police Department said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that this morning at approximately 0125 [1:25 a.m.] a @DallasPD officer, working an accident scene, was struck and killed by a DWI driver," Chief Eddie Garcia tweeted. "Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother."

CHICAGO MAN ACCUSED OF POSING AS POLICE OFFICER HAS DONE SO BEFORE: REPORTS

The officer was standing outside his marked patrol vehicle with his emergency lights on in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane around 1:45 a.m. when a four-door Kia Forte driving at a high rate of speed slammed into him, the department said.

The officer was transported to Baylor Hospital where he subsequently died of his injuries.

NURSE CRAWLS OUT OF MASSIVE TEXAS PILE-UP, GOES TO WORK

The driver, described as a 32-year-old Black male, did not sustain any injuries and is awaiting charges by police.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, officials are questioning a female passenger in his vehicle. She was also uninjured in the collision.