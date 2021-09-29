Dallas firefighters, residents injured after gas explosion at apartment complex

Multiple Dallas firefighters and residents were injured in a Wednesday explosion at an apartment complex.

The blast and fire occurred at the Highland Hills Apartments near Interstate 45, FOX affiliate KDFW-TV reported. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said four firefighters and three civilians were injured.

Fire crews initially responded to reports of a natural gas leak. While investigating the source of the odor, an explosion occurred.

Three of the firefighters hurt were in critical condition, the news outlet said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP