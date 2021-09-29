Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Dallas firefighters, residents injured after gas explosion at apartment complex

At least three firefighters were reportedly in critical condition

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Multiple Dallas firefighters and residents were injured in a Wednesday explosion at an apartment complex. 

The blast and fire occurred at the Highland Hills Apartments near Interstate 45, FOX affiliate KDFW-TV reported. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said four firefighters and three civilians were injured.

Fire crews initially responded to reports of a natural gas leak. While investigating the source of the odor, an explosion occurred. 

Three of the firefighters hurt were in critical condition, the news outlet said. 

Workers with Dallas-based Atmos Energy and hazmat crews responded to the scene as well as multiple local, state and federal agencies. 

