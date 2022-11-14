Expand / Collapse search
Dallas air show collision: Who are the 6 victims killed?

Pilots were experienced, had flown for American and United

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Planes collide, burst into flames during air show at Dallas Executive Airport

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Planes collide, burst into flames during air show at Dallas Executive Airport

Planes collide during air show at Dallas Executive Airport. Debris from the midair crash could be seen on U.S. Highway 67.

All six victims killed during a Dallas air show over the weekend when two historical World War II aircraft collided in midair were identified on Monday as investigators said it was still too early to tell what caused the incident.

The Commemorative Air Force confirmed the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews killed in the collision at the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow on Saturday in Dallas.

The five crew members aboard the B-17 bomber included Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Curt Rowe, Kevin "K5" Michels and Dan Ragan. The pilot of the P-63 fighter plane was identified as Craig Hutain.

Here is what we know about the six victims so far:

Terry Barker

Terry Barker was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Terry Barker was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Barker was an Army veteran who flew helicopters during his military service. He later worked for American Airlines for 36 years before retiring in 2020, Keller, Texas, Mayor Armin Mizani said.

Barker was also a husband, father and former Keller city councilman.

Leonard "Len" Root

Len Root was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Len Root was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Root was also a retired American Airlines pilot. The Allied Pilots Association said both Root and Barker were retired members.

Curt Rowe

Curt Rowe was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Curt Rowe was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Maj. Curtis J. Rowe, a member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, was crew chief on the B-17.

The Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) said Rowe served with the volunteer auxiliary for more than 30 years.

Rowe held every possible air crew rating and earned his command pilot rating. He served in multiple positions at both squadron and wing levels during his decades of experience, including safety officer operations officer, the CAP said. His most recent position was Ohio Wing maintenance officer.

Rowe, of Hilliard, Ohio, did air shows several times a year because he fell in love with World War II aircraft, his brother-in-law, Andy Keller, told the Associated Press.

Kevin Michels

Kevin Michels was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Kevin Michels was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Michels was identified as one of the crew members aboard the B-17.

Dan Ragan

Dan Ragan was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Dan Ragan was aboard the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Ragan was identified as one of the crew members aboard the B-17.

He was a Korean War veteran, FOX4 Dallas Fort-Worth reported.

Craig Hutain

Craig Hutain was flying the P-63 Kingcobra.

Craig Hutain was flying the P-63 Kingcobra.

Houston-based pilot Craig Hutain was flying the single-sear P-63 Kingcobra, FOX4 reported.

Hutain was a pilot for United Airlines and was planning to retire in a few years.

Investigating the midair collision

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collide in midair during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collide in midair during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the collision.

Investigators will examine the wreckage from both aircraft, conduct interviews of crews present at the air show and obtain pilot training and aircraft maintenance records.

    Historical military planes crash after colliding during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

    Historical military planes crash after colliding during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

    Debris from two World War II-era planes that crashed during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

"We’ll look at everything that we can, and we’ll let the evidence basically lead us to the appropriate conclusions. At this point, we will not speculate" on the cause, NTSB member Michael Graham said during a news conference.

A preliminary report from the NTSB is expected in four to six weeks, while a final report will take up to 18 months to complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.