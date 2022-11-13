Expand / Collapse search
Dallas air show collision victim identified as former Keller city councilman and U.S. Army veteran

Five other victims also died when World War II-era bomber and fighter plane collided

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News

Keller, Texas, Mayor Armin Mizani identified one of the six people who died in a collision between two historical World War II-era military planes on Saturday as Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman. 

"Terry Barker was beloved by many. He was a friend and someone whose guidance I often sought," Mizani wrote in a tribute to Barker on Sunday. "Even after retiring from serving on the City Council and flying for American Airlines, his love for community was unmistakable."

A B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane collided on Saturday afternoon in Dallas during a Wings Over Dallas air show, which bills itself as "America’s Premier World War II Airshow."

Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, died during a collision between two historical military planes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, died during a collision between two historical military planes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Terry Barker was a member of the Allied Pilots Association.

Terry Barker was a member of the Allied Pilots Association.

The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13 over Veterans Day weekend and included more than 40 World War II-era aircraft.

"Yesterday [Barker] was flying to honor the greatest generation," Mayor Mizani said Sunday. "Today, the Field of Honor in front of Keller Town Hall will remain standing an additional week in his honor."

Keller is suburb of Fort Worth, located about 30 miles northwest of the scene of the crash on Saturday.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Debris from two planes that crashed during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the ground Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

A historical military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

A historical military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American Airlines pilots, said that Barker and another pilot who died in the crash, Len Root, were members of their union.

Video of the collision showed the P-63 fighter plane appearing to careen into the B-17 bomber, sending both aircraft into the ground and igniting a large explosion.

Terry Barker died when two World War II-era military planes collided over Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Terry Barker died when two World War II-era military planes collided over Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that authorities were still working Sunday on identifying the deceased and notifying their next of kin. No one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash.

