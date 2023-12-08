Dak Prescott pokes fun at critics while promoting at-home colon cancer screening kits

The life of a quarterback in the NFL comes with its own set of challenges.

As the face of an organization, the blame is routinely placed at the feet of the franchise player with fans directing their ire toward the quarterback.

Dak Prescott has dealt with his share of criticism as the leader of the Dallas Cowboys , and the two-time Pro Bowler is poking fun at fans "s--- talking’ him in a new PSA for colon cancer screening.

Prescott partnered with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and actor Ryan Reynolds’ creative agency, Maximum Effort, in order to spread awareness that colon cancer is preventable.

On Friday, Prescott posted an ad to social media promoting at-home tests for colon cancer.

"As a professional quarterback, I get a lot of s---," Prescott said in the ad.

"And I get it," he continued. "When you’re not a fan of something, s------- on it can make you feel good. But what if I told you that now, it can do some good too? Let me show you how."

While the video was light-hearted and fun, it also is a personal issue for Prescott.

Prescott’s mother passed away from colon cancer in 2013 when Prescott was still in college.

"Losing my mother to colon cancer was devastating, and no one should have to go through that," said Prescott, according to Business Wire. "That’s why I started the colon cancer screening and research pillar of my Faith Fight Finish Foundation. Partnering with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and LEAD FROM BEHIND is another way I can let people, especially Black Americans who are at greater risk, know that colon cancer is preventable, and there are a variety of screening options ."

Prescott has done a lot for his community during his career and was named the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

"Because I’m an everyday guy. I’m just blessed with the ability to be able to throw a ball, and I’ve worked non-stop at that. But at the end of the day, my purpose and the reason I’m at this platform is not for football. It’s to share my story. It’s to inspire others," Prescott told NBC News when asked about his work off the field.