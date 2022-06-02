Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Customer says St. Louis McDonald's employee pointed rifle at her from drive-thru window

A PR firm that works with local McDonald's in St. Louis disputes the police narrative regarding the incident

By Jon Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Employees at a McDonald's in St. Louis, Missouri, could face criminal charges after allegedly pointing a rifle at a customer through the drive-thru window and later refusing to let police officers into the building.

The incident took place Monday evening at a McDonald's in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police, who said a woman tried to get a meal at approximately 9:20 p.m. when an employee pointed a gun at her.

When officers responded after the woman called police, they said employees at first refused to let them inside the McDonald's. When an employee finally allowed them to enter, police said they found a rifle and another gun in the women's room with the help of a K-9 unit.

The woman who called the police reportedly identified the 22-year-old male employee who allegedly pointed the rifle at her. The suspect was taken into custody but has not yet been charged as of Wednesday afternoon, according to local KDSK.

ST. LOUIS PROSECUTORS WILL NOT CHARGE MAN ARRESTED FOR TRYING TO CARJACK POLICE OFFICERS

McDonald's in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri.

McDonald's in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri. (Credit: Google Maps)

A 44-year-old male employee was also issued a summons for interfering with police by not letting them into the building.

"In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers. I am very disturbed by the alleged inappropriate behavior of an employee, which is absolutely not tolerated," said a spokesperson for the McDonald’s franchisee that operates the restaurant, according to KDSK.

A St. Louis Police vehicle 

A St. Louis Police vehicle  (St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department )

TRAFFIC REFORMS TO PROMOTE RACIAL EQUITY ARE ‘100%’ RELATED TO INCREASES IN VIOLENT CRIME, EXPERT SAYS

"We are providing surveillance footage to the police department and are fully cooperating with their investigation," the spokesperson added.

Sunset in St. Louis, Missouri

Sunset in St. Louis, Missouri (Lightvision, LLC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vector Communications, a public relations firm that works with local McDonald's restaurants, claimed to the outlet that surveillance camera footage of the incident does not support the police narrative.