Customer says St. Louis McDonald's employee pointed rifle at her from drive-thru window

Employees at a McDonald's in St. Louis, Missouri, could face criminal charges after allegedly pointing a rifle at a customer through the drive-thru window and later refusing to let police officers into the building.

The incident took place Monday evening at a McDonald's in the Penrose neighborhood of St. Louis, according to police, who said a woman tried to get a meal at approximately 9:20 p.m. when an employee pointed a gun at her.

When officers responded after the woman called police, they said employees at first refused to let them inside the McDonald's. When an employee finally allowed them to enter, police said they found a rifle and another gun in the women's room with the help of a K-9 unit.

The woman who called the police reportedly identified the 22-year-old male employee who allegedly pointed the rifle at her. The suspect was taken into custody but has not yet been charged as of Wednesday afternoon, according to local KDSK.

A 44-year-old male employee was also issued a summons for interfering with police by not letting them into the building.

"In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers. I am very disturbed by the alleged inappropriate behavior of an employee, which is absolutely not tolerated," said a spokesperson for the McDonald’s franchisee that operates the restaurant, according to KDSK.

"We are providing surveillance footage to the police department and are fully cooperating with their investigation," the spokesperson added.

Vector Communications, a public relations firm that works with local McDonald's restaurants, claimed to the outlet that surveillance camera footage of the incident does not support the police narrative.