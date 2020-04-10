Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Cuomo calls for creation of national coronavirus 'Heroes Compensation Fund'

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
New York Gov. Cuomo: Antibody test could be critical in speeding up return to normalcyVideo

New York Gov. Cuomo: Antibody test could be critical in speeding up return to normalcy

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas reports.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government to set up a “COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund” to assist those who have been battling coronavirus on the front lines — similar to what was done after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The fund, he said on Friday, would support health care workers and other essential staff who have contracted the coronavirus themselves and their families.

“After 9/11, Congress created a Victims Compensation Fund. I’ve been working with our congressional delegation — we think the federal government should set up a Heroes Compensation Fund to compensate our health care and other frontline workers for what they did here,” Cuomo said. “Saying 'thanks' is nice, actually providing assistance is even better.”

AERIAL IMAGES SHOW NEW YORK RAMPING UP BURIALS AS OFFICIALS GRAPPLE WITH CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL

Coronavirus outbreak: How to return to ‘normal life’ after COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus outbreak: How to return to ‘normal life’ after COVID-19 crisis

Insight and advice from Dr. Norman Fried, board-certified psychologist, medical and virus health expert.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE 

The call comes as New York state reported a negative number in ICU admissions for the first time during “this intense journey,” Cuomo announced, explaining how there are 17 less people in intensive care statewide than the previous day.

“We are cautiously optimistic we are slowing the infection rate,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

But he also reported another 777 deaths, bringing New York’s overall death toll to 7,844.

On the economic front, Cuomo says the state will be pouring an additional $200 million into its emergency food assistance program to help more than 700,000 low-income households.