Hurricanes
Published

Cuba struck by Hurricane Ian, leaves 1 million residents without power and streets flooded

About 50,000 Cubans were evacuated from low-lying coastal areas ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Paul Best | Fox News
Where is Hurricane Ian headed? Video

Where is Hurricane Ian headed?

Steve Bender provides insight on what Americans can expect from Hurricane Ian on 'America Reports.'

More than 1 million Cubans were left without power on Tuesday after Hurricane Ian struck the western tip of the country as a category 3 storm around 4:30 a.m.

Photos showed mangled power lines, smashed roofs and flooded streets as residents emerged from their homes. 

  • hurricane ian cuba
    Image 1 of 5

    Debris hang on the street as Hurricane Ian passes through Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Sept. 27, 2022.  (Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini)

  • hurricane ian weather cuba
    Image 2 of 5

    A man carries his children next to debris caused by the Hurricane Ian after it passed in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Sept. 27, 2022.  (Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini)

  • Hurricane Ian debris
    Image 3 of 5

    Debris hang on the street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian's passage through Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Sept. 27, 2022.  (REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)

  • Hurricane Ian destruction vintage car
    Image 4 of 5

    A vintage car passes by debris caused by the Hurricane Ian as it passed in Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Sept. 27, 2022.  (REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)

  • Hurricane Ian
    Image 5 of 5

    Flooded land is pictured as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province earlier, in Consulacion del Sur, Cuba Sept. 27, 2022.  (REUTERS/Stringer )

Cuba was already dealing with an economic crisis that has caused rolling blackouts throughout the country. 

TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE SAFETY CONSIDERATIONS EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW 

Western Cuba is expected to receive 6 to 12 inches of rainfall, with the potential to produce flash flooding and mudslides through Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

About 50,000 Cubans were evacuated before the storm from low-lying coastal areas vulnerable to flooding and storm surge, which was projected to be 4 to 6 feet in some areas. 

  • Fallen electricity lines, metal and tree branches
    Image 1 of 4

    Fallen electricity lines, metal and tree branches litter a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.  (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

  • People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba
    Image 2 of 4

    People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on Sept. 27, 2022, during the passage of hurricane Ian.  (Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images)

  • People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba
    Image 3 of 4

    Thousands have had to evacuate after hurricane Ian hit Batabano, Cuba, on Sept. 27, 2022. (YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

  • People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba
    Image 4 of 4

    People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Cuba, on Sept. 27, 2022. (YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian was in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico about 250 miles south of Sarasota, Florida, as of 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. 

The National Hurricane Center forecast puts the storm hitting somewhere between Tampa Bay and Sarasota on Wednesday. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 