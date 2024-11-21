Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Critics accuse Georgia sheriff of silencing them on social media in lawsuit

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens faced ‘harsh criticism’ online over Burger King incident, lawsuit says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three Georgia residents are accusing Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens of violating their free speech rights, alleging in a lawsuit that he silenced their critical opinions on Facebook following a viral incident in which he called deputies to a Burger King over a botched order. 

The legal filing in U.S. District Court lists David Cavender – a Republican who unsuccessfully ran against Owens for the sheriff position this election season – as one of the plaintiffs. 

"Defendant Craig Owens was displeased that certain persons, including the Plaintiffs, were publicly criticizing his performance as the Sheriff of Cobb County, Georgia," the lawsuit says. "Instead of upholding the First Amendment and stomaching speech he found personally distasteful, Owens decided instead to utilize the powers of his office to censor the speech of Plaintiffs, and others, based on viewpoint." 

An attorney wrote that in October, in the weeks leading up to Election Day, a video that emerged of "Owens utilizing Cobb County Sheriff deputies to intercede in a personal dispute with Burger King employees became viral" and that the plaintiffs "had been leveling harsh criticism against Owens" over it and other matters. 

GEORGIA SHERIFF CALLS DEPUTIES FOR HELP AFTER BECOMING UPSET THAT BURGER KING GOT HIS ORDER WRONG 

READ THE FILING BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

In that March 2023 incident, three deputies were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant in Mableton with sirens blaring. 

"Hey, do me a favor. I need to get, all I need is the owner name of whoever owns this damn facility or the manager," Owens is heard telling one deputy who showed up on scene. 

"I wanted her [to get his female passenger] a Whopper, no mayo, cut in half, right?" he continued. 

The sheriff added: "I don’t need no damn money back no more. I just need to find out who owns this place so I can do an official complaint." 

The lawsuit says on Oct. 29 of this year, Owens put in place "sweeping restrictions" over who can post comments on the Cobb County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page. 

EX-GEORGIA POLL WORKER INDICTED FOR MAILING BOMB THREAT TO POLLING PLACE: FBI 

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens called his deputies to the Burger King on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton on March 4, 2023.  (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

"On information and belief, these restrictions were put in place because of the viewpoint of commenters’ posts grew increasingly critical of Owens and his performance as Sheriff; in other words Owens put the restrictions in place to prevent the expression of a viewpoint," the lawsuit says, adding that some of the posts made by the plaintiffs were deleted or hidden by the Sheriff’s Office Facebook account. 

The Sheriff’s Office then wrote on Nov. 1 that it is "committed to providing a safe and respectful space on our social media channels.  

"To keep our posts focused on community safety updates and educational info, we’ve turned off the comments feature," it added. 

The lawsuit is asking a judge to "declare the actions of Defendant Owens... to be view-point based restrictions in violation of the First Amendment", prohibit his "unlawful practice of retaliatory censorship" and to prevent him "from deleting comments, blocking posters, or restricting commenters to those who are friends or referenced within posts," among other damages. 

Burger King

The lawsuit against Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens states the plaintiffs posted critical comments of him online following an incident involving the sheriff at a Burger King in Georgia last year. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Both the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the law firm that filed the lawsuit did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.