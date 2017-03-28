Crayola to retire color from iconic 24-count crayon box

Crayola is about to ditch one of the iconic colors in its classic 24-count box.

The crayon company will make the big announcement Friday on National Crayon Day in Times Square in New York, PIX 11 reported.

The company has not yet revealed which color is getting the boot or what will replace it, only teasing in an announcement it will "retire one of its beloved colors from its iconic Crayon portfolio."

Crayola will be livestreaming the Friday event on its Facebook page.

Once the color is retired, the company said it will not produce any additional crayons in that shade. This would be the first time the company has dropped a color from its 24-count box.

The current 24-count Crayola box contains red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.