Crash at Nevada air base 2nd incident in same training day

An Air Force helicopter crash that injured four military members on a remote central Nevada training range was the second crash in one day during training exercises at Nellis Air Force Base.

Officials said Friday that four crew members were taken to a base hospital and treated for minor injuries after the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter went down Thursday during a night practice mission.

The crash happened in an undisclosed location on the vast Nevada Test and Training Range north of Las Vegas.

A base spokesman on Friday provided no additional information about the conditions of the injured or how the crash occurred.

The crash came less than 15 hours after a civilian contractor pilot ejected from an A-4 Skyhawk jet that crashed a short distance from Nellis runways.