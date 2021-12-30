Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

COVID testing debacle hits home as Colorado residents wait hours in mile-long line caught on camera

Colorado recorded a record high 10,153 new cases on Monday, according to the CDC

By Paul Best | Fox News
Colorado residents wait in massive line for COVID-19 tests, video shows Video

Colorado residents wait in massive line for COVID-19 tests, video shows

Residents of a Denver suburb had to wait in a long COVID-19 testing line that stretched down a road and snaked through a parking lot on Wednesday. (Credit: Michele Fitzwilliam/@Shellymonstr/TMX)

Colorado residents had to wait in a meandering COVID-19 testing line that stretched about a mile down a road and snaked through a parking lot in a Denver suburb on Wednesday, according to a video taken by Michele Fitzwilliam. 

The state recorded a record high 10,153 new cases on Monday, while the 7-day average was 4,660 on Wednesday, according to CDC data. 

 

  (Michele Fitzwilliam/@Shellymonstr/TMX)

A woman told FOX 31 Denver that she had to wait over two hours for a test on Monday even though she showed up before the site opened. 

"I came early," Crystal told the local news outlet after she received her test. "They opened at 9, and I showed up around like 8:40 … [the line] was like wrapped around, and I didn’t get in until 11."

COVID TEST LINES BACKED UP FOR MILES: ‘LACK OF FEDERAL PRIORITIZATION’

Colorado has been especially hit hard by omicron, as the new variant accounted for 91.18% of all new cases in the week that ended on Dec. 18, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Health. 

    A medical technician performs a nasal swab test on a motorist queued up in a line at a COVID-19 testing site near All City Stadium, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

    Long COVID testing lines at Rivergreen Park in Everett, MA on December 28, 2021. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    The COVID-19 testing line wrapped around the block at Long Beach City College PCH campus according to social media and on site workers.  (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)

Denver's testing struggles are just the latest example of strained capacity throughout the United States. 

Nationwide, there was a record high of 486,428 new cases on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 453,519 on Monday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money