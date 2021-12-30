COVID testing debacle hits home as Colorado residents wait hours in mile-long line caught on camera

Colorado residents had to wait in a meandering COVID-19 testing line that stretched about a mile down a road and snaked through a parking lot in a Denver suburb on Wednesday, according to a video taken by Michele Fitzwilliam.

The state recorded a record high 10,153 new cases on Monday, while the 7-day average was 4,660 on Wednesday, according to CDC data.

A woman told FOX 31 Denver that she had to wait over two hours for a test on Monday even though she showed up before the site opened.

"I came early," Crystal told the local news outlet after she received her test. "They opened at 9, and I showed up around like 8:40 … [the line] was like wrapped around, and I didn’t get in until 11."

COVID TEST LINES BACKED UP FOR MILES: 'LACK OF FEDERAL PRIORITIZATION'

Colorado has been especially hit hard by omicron, as the new variant accounted for 91.18% of all new cases in the week that ended on Dec. 18, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Health.

Denver's testing struggles are just the latest example of strained capacity throughout the United States.

Nationwide, there was a record high of 486,428 new cases on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 453,519 on Monday.