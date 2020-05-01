Couple married for 58 years die days apart from complications of coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Tennessee couple died from the coronavirus just four days apart after 58 years of marriage.

Margaret and Charles “Ed” Powe Jr. spent their final moments in a hospital, but they were not alone: Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis managed to assign the couple rooms next to each other. After decades of marriage, the couple died as close as possible.

“One of the doctors called us that day,” said their daughter-in-law, Lisa Powe, of the Memphis suburb of Germantown, “and they said, ‘Well, when you walk in the room, you wouldn’t even know she is critically ill.’ … I mean, she’s about to die, and she had a smile on her face.”

The Powes got sick with COVID-19 through contact with an asymptomatic individual in their assisted-living facility, according to The Charlotte Observer, which first reported on the couple’s deaths.

Margaret Powe fell seriously ill first, developing a high fever, and was admitted to Baptist Memorial on April 6. Five days later, her husband was admitted to critical care as well.

The nurse treating her “aggressively” pushed to have Ed Powe assigned to the empty room next door. Neither was able to see or speak with the other, but family and staff said they were happy knowing their spouse was nearby.

“It was special to us,” their son, Charles, said. “The nurses were so wonderful and caring and brave to be there with them, and to help us and to fight for us and understand (the pain of) losing two ... within several days of each other.”

The couple met at a wedding of mutual friends – she was a bridesmaid and he was a groomsman – and married in 1962. After relocating to Charlotte, N.C., he founded his own practice, Providence Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Three years ago, the couple relocated to a retirement community in Germantown, Tenn., near their son and wife Lisa.

Margaret Powe, 80, died on April 14 and Ed Powe, 88, died on April 18. Neither was awake in their final hours. Ed never had to hear that his wife had died.