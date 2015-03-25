Counter-demonstrators protest white supremacists

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of counter-protestors carrying anti-Nazi signs have gathered in downtown Los Angeles where a white supremacist group is rallying.

Police officers with riot helmets strapped to their belts stood between the crowd and the steps of City Hall, where several dozen members of the National Socialist Movement gathered Saturday.

There was a brief flareup of violence when a man removed his shirt revealing tattoos that some in the crowd deemed offensive. Officers pulled the man to safety.

Forty-year-old Michael Arnold held a sign that said "Defend Human Rights" and said he was there protest racism.