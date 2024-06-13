Corrections officer stabbed in head by South Carolina inmate

A South Carolina corrections officer was stabbed in the head by an inmate on Thursday morning, officials said.

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections told Fox News Digital the incident happened at the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia around 10 a.m.

The officer was being treated at a local hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear at this time.

Broad River Correctional Institute would not comment on the stabbing when reached by Fox News Digital.