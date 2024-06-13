Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Corrections officer stabbed in head by South Carolina inmate

Circumstances of stabbing are being investigated

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
A South Carolina corrections officer was stabbed in the head by an inmate on Thursday morning, officials said. 

A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections told Fox News Digital the incident happened at the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia around 10 a.m. 

Inmate wearing SCDC jumpsuit

A South Carolina Department of Corrections inmate is shown. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via Facebook)

MULTIPLE DEPUTIES INJURED IN GUNFIGHT WITH SUSPECT IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS TOWN

The officer was being treated at a local hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening, the spokesperson said. 

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear at this time.

Broad River Correctional Institute would not comment on the stabbing when reached by Fox News Digital. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 