Coronavirus response at Washington state nursing home leads to $611,000 in fines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Seattle-area nursing home that has been an epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and has recorded 37 resident deaths from the virus faces $611,000 in fines.

Life Care Center also could lose Medicare and Medicaid funding if it doesn’t correct violations uncovered by federal regulators.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the nursing home botched its response to the coronavirus outbreak by failing to report the increasing rate of respiratory infections among residents.

WASHINGTON CARE CENTER HOSPITALIZES 15 RESIDENTS AMID CORONAVIRUS DEATHS, OUTBREAK

Public health authorities found the facility didn’t have enough personal protective equipment and other items, such as alcohol-based hand sanitizer. They also said staff members worked despite showing symptoms, and sometimes didn’t know about or follow recommendations about protecting their eyes or being careful when close to ill patients.

SICK, LOW-PAID STAFF FUELED CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN SEATTLE-AREA ELDERLY CARE CENTERS

Nursing home officials also were slow to think that symptoms might be caused by the coronavirus, and faced problems from limited testing ability, according to the report. Nearly two-thirds of the facility's residents and staff were infected.

About 57 percent of the patients at the nursing home were hospitalized after getting infected. Of those, more than 1 in 4 died. No staff members died.

The federal Center for Medicare and Medical Services issued the fines.

CMS found the facility continued to admit new residents despite noticing a respiratory outbreak Feb. 10.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

One of those sickened by the coronavirus, Judie Shape, 81, was admitted Feb. 26 — the same day Life Care reported an outbreak to the state, according to the Seattle Times. She recovered.

“It just doesn’t fly,” said her daughter Lori Spencer, the paper reported. “Why did they continue to fill beds?”

Life Care said it was working with federal regulators to address the findings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are confident that with guidance from CMS we will be able to continue to be a top-rated facility going forward,” Life Care said, according to the paper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.