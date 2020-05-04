Coronavirus mask dispute in Michigan may have led to fatal shooting at discount store: reports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Michigan police are trying to determine if a shopper’s refusal to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at a discount variety store.

The incident happened Friday at a Family Dollar in Flint.

Published reports have identified the victim as 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn.

OKLAHOMA CITY AMENDS CORONAVIRUS MASK ORDER FOLLOWING PHYSICAL CONFRONTATIONS AFTER REOPENING

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said Sunday that law enforcement was looking into the possibility that an argument over a mask led to the shooting, Fox 2 Detroit reported Monday.

“It’s part of the investigation,” Kaiser told Mlive.com Sunday.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton planned to brief the news media on the shooting Monday afternoon.

On April 24, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order requiring everyone to wear a face covering in an enclosed public space.

In a separate article Sunday, Mlive.com reported interviewing Munerlyn's wife, Latryna Sims-Munerlyn, who said she was told the shooting was the result of an argument over a customer not wearing a mask.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

She said she heard about the shooting from her son, who also works at the store but was off at the time.

“My son called me and he said, ‘Mama, you got to get to the store,' and my heart just dropped,” she told the news outlet. “I said, ‘Why son?' He said, ‘Mama, just go to the store.’”

She said when she arrived she saw the yellow police tape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I just instantly thought my baby was gone,” she said, according to the news outlet.