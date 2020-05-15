Coronavirus in New York: Lockdowns persist in heavily populated regions as some start initial reopening

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York’s most densely populated regions remained shut down with no clear reopening date in sight Friday, while parts of the state less impacted by the coronavirus can now start up their economies.

The Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Central New York and North Country regions, which include Rochester, Binghamton and Utica, can start the first phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s economic plan. Retail can reopen — though only for curbside or in-store pickup — along with construction and manufacturing.

The five other state regions Cuomo has desginated: New York City, Long Island, Mid-Hudson, Capital Region and Western New York, must each wait until they meet all seven metrics he has outlined for a safe reopening.

“New Yorkers be proud. Your actions bent the curve,” Cuomo tweeted late Thursday.

“The others can be UN-PAUSED,” Cuomo said, referring to the state’s ongoing order for certain businesses to be closed, “the moment they hit their benchmarks.”

As of Friday morning, the New York City, Long Island and Western New York regions had met only four of the seven metrics, the state said, lagging behind in areas like hospital bed availability and the rate of new hospitalizations. The Mid-Hudson and Capital regions fared only slightly better – meeting five of the seven metrics, yet both are still failing to see a 14-day decline in deaths.

And for downstate New York, business closures will remain in effect while Connecticut – only a short drive or train ride away – is reopening barbers, offices and outdoor dining areas of its restaurants on May 20.

A lot of manufacturing, construction and retail businesses deemed essential have continued in New York during the lockdown. And curbside retail pickup has been available for food, wine and some other retail goods.

In the largely rural Mohawk Valley, DANVANN Construction & Development is set to begin an excavation job Monday at a lake on the southern edge of the huge Adirondack Park.

“I’ve been lounging around the house a lot, and I’m ready to get busy,” employee Justin Brown told the Associated Press. “I’d rather be working.”

Job site rules will be different next week, with workers keeping their hands disinfected and faces covered, said company owner Dan Roth, who has been paying his four idled employees.

They'll also “have to stay 6 feet away from each other as best as you possibly can," he said.

In Rochester, Tanvi Asher has been filling orders online for her Shop Peppermint and Salty Boutique clothing stores. She already has signs telling customers to stay in their cars while packages are brought to them.

She will be open for curbside pickup Friday. But business is only about 25 percent of what it was before the pandemic, and she doesn’t expect a rebound until customers can browse the racks.

“Sadly, the truth is if I don’t open, we will close forever,” she told the Associated Press. “So, at some point we’re going to have to open.”

If new COVID-19 cases remain under control during the initial reopening, regions can open more types of businesses in a couple of weeks. The next phase will include office jobs like professional services and insurance, as well as retail. Restaurants are included in the phase after that, then finally arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.