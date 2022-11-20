Cops identify suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

Police have identified the suspect in Saturday night's mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, but are still investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.

Police say Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, used a long rifle to carry out the attack and was already subdued by patrons at Club Q by the time officers arrived. Authorities say at least 5 people were killed and 18 injured in the attack, though they warned that those numbers are not final.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez delivered an update to reporters alongside city Mayor John Suthers and other officials Sunday morning. Aldrich is in custody and is receiving treatment of injuries at a local hospital.

Police say they received the first call regarding the attack at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, and the first officer was dispatched to the scene at 11:57. The officer arrived to the scene at 12:02 a.m. and took the already-subdued suspect into custody before calling for more support.

CO MAN EXPERIENCING A MENTAL HEALTH EPISODE DIES AFTER ENCOUNTER WITH CRISIS TEAM

COLORADO MAN ARRESTED IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED 12-YEAR-OLD, INJURED 14-YEAR-OLD: POLICE

Aldrich had a previous run-in with police in 2021, when police arrested him for allegedly making a bomb threat against two homes in Colorado Springs, according to KRDO.

It was reported to police at the time that Aldrich, then 21, had created a homemade explosive device and had weapons and ammunition. Police arrived to the scene and Aldrich refused to surrender, but was later taken into custody.

Aldrich faced two counts of felony menacing and three counts of first-degree kidnapping for the incident.

Officials say the number of victims at the club is fluctuating, as some of those injured traveled to area hospitals using private means.

Vasquez says "at least two heroic people" took action to stop the shooter from causing more damage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation is in its early stages, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene to assist.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Fire department told FOX 21 that 34 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to the scene.

Landon Mion contributed to this report.