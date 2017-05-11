Cops: Home Depot theft suspect fled on hood of getaway car

Police say the suspect in a Home Depot theft in Pennsylvania escaped on the hood of a getaway car.

Officers are searching for 26-year-old Joseph Diperso, of Philadelphia, following Saturday's theft in Bensalem.

Police say Diperso left the store, punched an off-duty Philadelphia police officer who confronted him and jumped on the hood of a blue Honda Accord driven by an accomplice.

Police identified Diperso based on previous retail thefts in neighboring towns.