US
Published

Cool, unsettled weather forecast across both coasts

Storms and above-average temperatures are expected in between coasts

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Both coasts are experiencing cool, unsettled weather this week, as the Omega block continues to keep this dominant pattern in place.  

The Omega Block weather pattern

The Omega Block weather pattern on Friday evening (Credit: Fox News)

Northeast weather forecast

Weather forecast in the Northeast on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Over a foot of snow has fallen over parts of Michigan and the mountains of West Virginia, with more on the way on Wednesday. 

Michigan snow totals

The top snow totals in Michigan since Monday (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures are expected to soar in between the two coasts, with the risk of strong-to-severe storms for the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma.  

U.S. forecast highs

Forecast high temperatures across the country on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible on Thursday and Friday.

