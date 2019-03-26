Convicted pedophile passes out after getting sentenced to 260 years behind bars: report

A Rhode Island man reportedly passed out in court on Friday upon learning that he’d been sentenced to 260 years behind bars.

Thomas Goodman, 45 – who was convicted of sexually abusing multiple young children – regained consciousness shortly after, The Providence Journal reported.

Goodman was reportedly ordered to consecutively fulfill his prison sentence. He was convicted on eight counts of sexually exploiting children – getting 30 years on each – and one count of possessing sadistic and masochistic child pornography, for which he got an additional 20 years, the outlet said.

Goodman was accused of sexually abusing two 6-year-old girls, as well as a 3-week-old baby, according to The Journal.

U.S. District Court Judge John J. McConnell, who handed down the sentence, reportedly said it was his duty to shield the community from Goodman.

“The only way I can do that is to be sure you never get out of prison again,” McConnell said. “I have no assurances you will stop.”