Convicted murderer escapes prison bus in Texas

A Texas man convicted of murder escaped from the prison bus after stabbing a correction officer during transportation. Several law enforcement agencies are now engaged in an active manhunt for Gonzalo Lopez.

The 46-year-old man is currently serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted murder.

The corrections officer, who was driving the bus, sustained life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.