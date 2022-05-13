Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Convicted murderer escapes prison bus in Texas

A manhunt is underway for the inmate

By Emmett Jones , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Officials worried prison guard who helped inmate escape could be in danger herself Video

Officials worried prison guard who helped inmate escape could be in danger herself

Nancy Grace discussed the latest on the search for the fugitives on 'America's Newsroom'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man convicted of murder escaped from the prison bus after stabbing a correction officer during transportation. Several law enforcement agencies are now engaged in an active manhunt for Gonzalo Lopez. 

The 46-year-old man is currently serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted murder. 

The corrections officer, who was driving the bus, sustained life-threatening injuries.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped from the prison bus after stabbing a correction officer during transportation.

Gonzalo Lopez escaped from the prison bus after stabbing a correction officer during transportation. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.