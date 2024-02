Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Landsdale, Pennsylvania man faces several charges after he was spotted lurking around his ex-girlfriend’s house with night vision goggles and a loaded gun, according to officials.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, along with police chiefs from both New Hanover Township and Landsdale, announced the arrest of 36-year-old Edward Cordenner III and 38-year-old Kristin Sweigard, of Warminster, Pennsylvania, for charges related to illegal firearms, gun trafficking and other crimes.

In a press release, Steele said investigators began looking into Cordenner and Sweigard on Feb. 4, 2024, when officers responded to a home on Colflesh Road at about 1:20 a.m., for reports of someone prowling outside.

Officers arrived and located Cordenner – identified as the resident’s ex-boyfriend – in the driveway of the home and in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded magazine and night vision goggles.

Police reported that Cordenner became combative when he was confronted by officers and attempted to resist arrest.

A preliminary investigation found Cordenner was not legally allowed to possess firearms because of a prior felony.

It was also learned that Sweigard allegedly purchased the recovered 9mm handgun on Oct. 5, 2023.

When detectives executed a search warrant at Cordenner’s home, they found three additional firearms including an AR-15 style firearm purchased by Sweigard on Nov. 7, 2023; a 12-gauge shotgun purchased by Sweigard on June 10, 2023; and a .22 caliber long rifle with a scope.

The DA’s office said none of the discovered guns Sweigard reportedly purchased were found to be lost or stolen.

Detectives also allegedly found a black suppressor, a taser, a ballistics vest, holsters, various ammunition containers, and several rounds of ammunition.

After his arrest on Feb. 4, Cordenner was charged with additional crimes on Feb. 24.

Cordenner is charged with multiple felony counts of person not to possess a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, prohibited offensive weapons, illegal transfer of a firearm, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night.

Magisterial District Judge Thomas P. Murt set Cordenner’s bail at $500,000 cash, but after a bail review hearing on Feb. 26, Judge Thomas M. DelRicci reduced the bail to $250,000 cash.

Police also arrested Sweigard on Feb. 23, and charged her with multiple felony accounts related to the illegal purchase and sale of firearms, including making false statements and sales to an ineligible transferee.

She was arraigned before Judge Michael P. Quinn, who set bail at $75,000 cash.

Both Sweigard and Cordenner were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.