Connecticut woman, 79, accused of drifting onto shoulder, killing man with her Volkswagen Beetle

A 79-year-old Connecticut woman was charged Monday in the death of a trucker who was struck by her Volkswagen Beetle when it drifted onto the shoulder of a roadway, police and local media reported.

Ramona Rubin, of Derby, was charged with one count of misconduct with a motor vehicle and one count of failure to drive in a proper lane, Town of Orange police said in a news release. She was released on $25,000 bond.

“The arrest stems from a lengthy investigation by the department's accident reconstruction team into a motor vehicle collision on March 25, 2019, on Derby Avenue in which Ms. Rubin's vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the roadway and fatally struck Steven Sylvester,” the news release said.

A call from Fox News to a number listed for Rubin was not answered.

Assistant Police Chief Max Martins said he did not know if Rubin had an attorney.

Steven Sylvester, 45, of Harwinton, Conn., was standing behind a tractor-trailer he was driving when he was killed, Fox 61 Connecticut reported.

He had parked on the shoulder after making a delivery.

Police said after Rubin hit the man with her Beetle, she struck the rear of the truck and then careened into a third vehicle, the Waterbury Republican-American reported, adding that Rubin was hospitalized.

Orange is about a 15-minute drive southwest of New Haven.