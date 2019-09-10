Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Connecticut
Published

Connecticut woman arrested twice in same day for alleged drunk driving

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 10 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Police say a Connecticut woman decided to make it a double, getting arrested twice – within hours – for alleged drunk driving.

Ellen Needleman-O'Neill, 64, was first taken into custody Saturday afternoon, after police say she drove drunk around a parking lot and hit a parked car, WVIT reported.

'DRUNK' RACCOONS SPOTTED STUMBLING AROUND IN CANADIAN NEIGHBORHOOD

O'Neill, from Wilton, a city roughly 55 miles northeast of New York City, was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance after cops said her blood alcohol content was registered at close to .23 – nearly triple the legal limit – and codeine pills were discovered in her bag. She was released on a written promise to appear at a future hearing.

Ellen Needleman-O'Neill, 64, was arrested twice on Saturday for alleged drunk driving, according to police.

Ellen Needleman-O'Neill, 64, was arrested twice on Saturday for alleged drunk driving, according to police. (Wilton Police Department)

But roughly eight hours later, O'Neill was again pulled over after leaving a liquor store. This time, police say her blood alcohol level was reportedly .09, which is still more than the legal limit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O'Neill was again charged with DUI, operating a motor vehicle while the right to drive is revoked, having an unregistered motor vehicle and driving without a license following her second arrest, officials said.

The 64-year-old posted $230 bond and was released. She's scheduled to appear in court Sept. 17.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.