Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Connecticut man fatally stabbed his mother, police say

She was found with multiple stab wounds, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police arrested a Connecticut man Tuesday night in connection with the stabbing death of his mother. 

Winston Weathers, 25, allegedly stabbed Denise McLaughlin, 51, in her Stamford apartment last week, authorities said. He has been charged with murder. 

Her body was discovered Friday when police were performing a welfare check on her. 

Winston Weathers, 25, is charged in the stabbing death of his mother.

Winston Weathers, 25, is charged in the stabbing death of his mother. (Stamford Police Department)

Her friends became concerned after not hearing from her for several days. Weathers had recently been living with his mother, authorities said. 

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Maureen Ornousky said Weathers checked himself into a psychiatric facility in New York, where he was found by police, the Stamford Advocate reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He allegedly confessed to the killing and is being held on a $2.5 million bond. 

Your Money