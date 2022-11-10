Alex Jones ordered to pay $473 million more in damages to Sandy Hook victims' families by Connecticut judge

A Connecticut judge ordered Alex Jones to pay an additional $473 million to the families of victims of the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for spreading lies about the massacre that left six adults and 20 children dead.

The Infowars founder was ordered by a jury on Oct. 12 to pay the families of the victims and an FBI agent nearly $1 billion — he now owes close to $1.44 billion.

The Associated Press reported Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis tacked on the punitive damages to what Jones and Free Speech Systems owed after telling millions of listeners on his show that the shooting was a hoax and the victims were actors hired as part of a scheme to get more gun control laws in place.

ALEX JONES ORDERED TO PAY NEARLY $1 BILLION TO FAMILIES OF SANDY HOOK MASSACRE VICTIMS

"The record clearly supports the plaintiffs’ argument that the defendants’ conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the ïnfowarriors," the judge wrote in a 45-page ruling.

Included in the $473 million is $150 million to be paid for violating the Unfair Trade Practices Act in Connecticut. The act bans deceptive business practices, among other things.

The rest of the money will go toward attorney fees and additional costs for the plaintiffs.

ALEX JONES TRIAL: INFOWARS MUST PAY SANDY HOOK VICTIM JESSE LEWIS' FAMILY $4 MILLION

Parents and siblings of the victims gave tearful testimony during the monthlong trial that took place between September and October, saying they were subjected to harassment and abuse from Jones’ followers who believed the lies.

Jones testified during the trial and admitted that the shooting happened. But he remained combative and referred to the ordeal as a "kangaroo court" and called the judge a "tyrant."

This is the third judgment against Jones.

A Texas jury awarded $49.3 million in August to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son was killed in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A third trial is expected to take place in Texas later this year, which involves parents of another slain child.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.