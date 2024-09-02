Connecticut boating accident leaves 5 people injured, 3 others missing

The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued five people and is searching for three others following a boat crash that happened Monday night in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

The five boaters who were rescued were transported to a hospital for treatment, the Coast Guard said, according to Fox 61.

The Coast Guard said a search is underway to locate the three missing men, who are not wearing life jackets.

The boat was traveling at a high speed when it struck a break wall and broke apart, leading to injuries to the five boaters, the Coast Guard said.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash are unknown.

The Old Saybrook Fire Department is leading the investigation. Coast Guard stations in New London and Cape Cod have been called in to assist with the search.

The incident remains under investigation.