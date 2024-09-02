Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut

Connecticut boating accident leaves 5 people injured, 3 others missing

The Coast Guard said the three missing men are not wearing life jackets

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Top Headlines for September 2 Video

Fox News Top Headlines for September 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued five people and is searching for three others following a boat crash that happened Monday night in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

The five boaters who were rescued were transported to a hospital for treatment, the Coast Guard said, according to Fox 61.

The Coast Guard said a search is underway to locate the three missing men, who are not wearing life jackets.

DEADLY SUPERYACHT SINKING OFF COAST OF SICILY INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE MANSLAUGHTER

Coast Guard ship

The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued five people and is searching for three others following a boat crash that happened Monday night in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. (Getty Images)

The boat was traveling at a high speed when it struck a break wall and broke apart, leading to injuries to the five boaters, the Coast Guard said.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash are unknown.

WOMAN, CHILD, TORTOISE, CAT RESCUED FROM SAILBOAT OFFSHORE HAWAII

Coast Guard emblem

The five boaters who were rescued were transported to a hospital for treatment, the Coast Guard said. (Getty Images)

The Old Saybrook Fire Department is leading the investigation. Coast Guard stations in New London and Cape Cod have been called in to assist with the search.

U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter

The boat was traveling at a high speed when it struck a break wall, the Coast Guard said. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident remains under investigation.