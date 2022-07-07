US Congress website down for short time; Pro- Russian hacking group claims to have conducted attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The website for the U.S. Congress was down for a short time Thursday evening and a hacking group known as "Killnet" claimed to have conducted an attack.

Congress.gov appeared to be down with users being given an "Error 522" or "Connection timed out" message when trying to access the site. The website went down around 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

Killnet, a pro-Russian hacker group known for DDoS or denial-of-service attacks, claimed it had conducted an attack on the site.

A denial-of-service attack is a cyberattack that happens when users are unable to access information systems, devices or other network resources due to the actions of a malicious threat actor, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency.

HACKER CLAIMS BIGGEST CHINESE DATA BREACH WITH 1 BILLION RESIDENTS RECORDS STOLEN: REPORT

CYBERATTACKS ON A SOFTWARE COMPANY HAVE DISRUPTED UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS IN SOME STATES

The agency says the most common method of attack occurs when an attacker floods a network server with traffic causing it to become overwhelemed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Congress.gov appeared to be back up and running for some users.

The individual websites for the House and Senate appeared to be unaffected.