Colorado police find more than 300 fentanyl pills in vehicle

A Colorado Police officer found more than 300 fentanyl pills inside a vehicle.

The officer arrested two people on Wednesday, Oct. 5, charging them with narcotics distribution after finding 376 fentanyl pills hidden inside their vehicle.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) an officer was in the 300 block of S. Academy Blvd. for "proactive policing." CSPD said the area has a couple of "skilled gaming" gambling establishments, and officers recently noticed an uptick in criminal activity.

Officers found a suspicious vehicle and noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. After the investigation, officers found 376 fentanyl pills.

Police have not released the names of the two arrested.

